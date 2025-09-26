Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 58.73x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for UTZ is 69.63M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.42% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of UTZ was 1.02M shares.

UTZ stock’s latest price update

Utz Brands Inc (NYSE: UTZ)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.90% in comparison to its previous close of $12.43, however, the company has experienced a -5.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that HANOVER, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE: UTZ) (“Utz” or the “Company”), a leading U.S. manufacturer of branded salty snacks, issued the following statement regarding the removal of certified Food, Drug and Cosmetic (“FD&C”) colors from its product portfolio: “Since 1921, Utz Brands, Inc. has been committed to making snacks with quality, transparency, and simple, trusted ingredients. As consumer tastes and government regulatory initiatives evolve, we adapt while staying true to.

UTZ’s Market Performance

UTZ’s stock has fallen by -5.70% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -9.18% and a quarterly drop of -5.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.70% for Utz Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.04% for UTZ’s stock, with a -11.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTZ stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for UTZ by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for UTZ in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $16 based on the research report published on April 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTZ reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for UTZ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 23rd, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to UTZ, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 14th of the previous year.

UTZ Trading at -9.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares sank -10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.35% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTZ fell by -5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.98. In addition, Utz Brands Inc saw -29.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTZ starting from Choi Christina, who sold 5,703 shares at the price of $13.63 back on Sep 04 ’25. After this action, Choi Christina now owns 33,710 shares of Utz Brands Inc, valued at $77,732 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.35% for the gross margin

The net margin for Utz Brands Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value 2.56%, with 0.66% for asset returns.

Based on Utz Brands Inc (UTZ), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $182.12 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Utz Brands Inc (UTZ) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.