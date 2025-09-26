Universal Safety Products Inc (UUU) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Universal Safety Products Inc (AMEX: UUU) has dropped by -11.22% compared to previous close of $7.13. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that OWINGS MILLS, Md., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Universal Safety Products, Inc. (NYSE American: UUU) (the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a one-time special cash dividend of $1.00 per share of the Company’s outstanding common stock. The record date for this dividend is September 18, 2025, and the payment date is September 25, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Safety Products Inc (AMEX: UUU) Right Now?

Universal Safety Products Inc (AMEX: UUU) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for UUU is at -0.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for UUU is 1.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.55% of that float. The average trading volume for UUU on September 26, 2025 was 1.21M shares.

UUU’s Market Performance

UUU stock saw an increase of -3.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 91.24% and a quarterly increase of 111.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.98%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.29% for Universal Safety Products Inc (UUU). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.28% for UUU’s stock, with a 122.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UUU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UUU stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for UUU by listing it as a “Sector Perform”. The predicted price for UUU in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.86 based on the research report published on January 15, 2013 of the previous year 2013.

UUU Trading at 42.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UUU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.98%, as shares surge +86.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +94.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UUU fell by -3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +188.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.13. In addition, Universal Safety Products Inc saw 436.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UUU starting from AULT MILTON C III, who purchased 3,000 shares at the price of $6.40 back on Sep 17 ’25. After this action, AULT MILTON C III now owns 15,700 shares of Universal Safety Products Inc, valued at $19,208 using the latest closing price.

AULT MILTON C III, the Director of Universal Safety Products Inc, purchased 3,000 shares at $5.71 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18 ’25, which means that AULT MILTON C III is holding 18,700 shares at $17,141 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UUU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Safety Products Inc stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 47.90%, with 33.89% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $0.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.51for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.50.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Universal Safety Products Inc (UUU) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.