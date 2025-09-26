Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Xiao-I Corp ADR’s (AIXI) Stock

In the past week, AIXI stock has gone down by -24.56%, with a monthly decline of -28.73% and a quarterly plunge of -55.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.43% for Xiao-I Corp ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.59% for AIXI stock, with a simple moving average of -62.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xiao-I Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AIXI) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of AIXI was 203.11K shares.

AIXI stock’s latest price update

Xiao-I Corp ADR (NASDAQ: AIXI)’s stock price has plunge by -23.21%relation to previous closing price of $1.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -24.56% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that SHANGHAI, Sept. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Xiao-I Corporation (NASDAQ: AIXI), a global leader in artificial intelligence solutions, today announced the successful renewal of its strategic partnership with one of the world’s premier financial institutions, a multinational banking organization renowned for its extensive global network and comprehensive financial services.

AIXI Trading at -22.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AIXI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.20%, as shares sank -19.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AIXI fell by -24.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5845. In addition, Xiao-I Corp ADR saw -64.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AIXI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.23% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Xiao-I Corp ADR stands at -0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 18.56%.

The debt to equity ratio resting at -3.76. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -21.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$11.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.29for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Xiao-I Corp ADR (AIXI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.