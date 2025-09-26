Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Sprout Social Inc’s (SPT) Stock

The stock of Sprout Social Inc (SPT) has seen a -3.61% decrease in the past week, with a -7.22% drop in the past month, and a -30.41% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for SPT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.39% for SPT stock, with a simple moving average of -38.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SPT is 0.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for SPT is 50.77M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.97% of that float. On September 26, 2025, SPT’s average trading volume was 898.12K shares.

SPT stock’s latest price update

The stock of Sprout Social Inc (NASDAQ: SPT) has increased by 1.14% when compared to last closing price of $13.98. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-25 that I’m upgrading Sprout Social to a “Buy,” as its valuation has dropped to bargain levels despite continued double-digit revenue growth and positive free cash flow. Sprout Social’s enterprise value is now under 2x forward revenue, making it an attractive entry point compared to expensive large-cap tech stocks. The recent NewsWhip acquisition enhances Sprout Social’s AI and crisis management capabilities, providing new upsell opportunities and smoother integration with leadership.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for SPT by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for SPT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $24 based on the research report published on June 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for SPT stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on November 19th, 2024.

SPT Trading at -9.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -9.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPT fell by -3.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.64. In addition, Sprout Social Inc saw -50.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPT starting from Howard Justyn Russell, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $14.94 back on Sep 05 ’25. After this action, Howard Justyn Russell now owns 7,417 shares of Sprout Social Inc, valued at $298,740 using the latest closing price.

Howard Justyn Russell, the Executive Chair of Sprout Social Inc, sold 10,566 shares at $15.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that Howard Justyn Russell is holding 296,522 shares at $160,212 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

0.78% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sprout Social Inc stands at -0.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.25%. Equity return is now at value -32.50%, with -13.40% for asset returns.

Based on Sprout Social Inc (SPT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -26.76.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$45.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.73. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.4for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.88.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Sprout Social Inc (SPT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.