Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Compass Therapeutics Inc’s (CMPX) Stock

The stock of Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) has gone down by -5.16% for the week, with a 10.79% rise in the past month and a 34.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.14% for CMPX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.08% for CMPX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 38.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CMPX is at 1.30. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for CMPX is 109.99M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.04% of that float. The average trading volume for CMPX on September 26, 2025 was 1.16M shares.

CMPX stock’s latest price update

Compass Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: CMPX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00% compared to its previous closing price of $3.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CMPX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CMPX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CMPX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for CMPX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $9 based on the research report published on July 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CMPX reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for CMPX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 02nd, 2025.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to CMPX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 19th of the current year.

CMPX Trading at 8.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CMPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.22%, as shares surge +6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CMPX fell by -5.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +128.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.49. In addition, Compass Therapeutics Inc saw 119.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CMPX starting from Schuetz Thomas J., who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $2.11 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Schuetz Thomas J. now owns 6,480,825 shares of Compass Therapeutics Inc, valued at $21,100 using the latest closing price.

GORDON CARL L, the Director of Compass Therapeutics Inc, sold 3,571,428 shares at $1.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 09 ’25, which means that GORDON CARL L is holding 0 shares at $5,678,571 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CMPX

The total capital return value is set at -0.66%. Equity return is now at value -51.84%, with -45.55% for asset returns.

Based on Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$54.87 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Compass Therapeutics Inc (CMPX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.