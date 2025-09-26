Understanding the 6.17% Volatility Levels of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc’s (ARCT) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) has gone up by 7.73% for the week, with a 27.48% rise in the past month and a 65.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.17% for ARCT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.16% for ARCT stock, with a simple moving average of 49.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ARCT is also noteworthy at 2.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ARCT is 24.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 23.92% of that float. The average trading volume of ARCT on September 26, 2025 was 582.61K shares.

ARCT stock’s latest price update

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ARCT)’s stock price has increased by 8.53% compared to its previous closing price of $20.31. However, the company has seen a 7.73% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-19 that Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCT stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ARCT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ARCT in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $60 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARCT reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for ARCT stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on May 28th, 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Outperform” to ARCT, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on August 12th of the previous year.

ARCT Trading at 33.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.69%, as shares surge +22.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCT rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.61. In addition, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc saw 1.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARCT starting from Chivukula Pad, who sold 12,000 shares at the price of $20.76 back on Oct 15 ’24. After this action, Chivukula Pad now owns 435,334 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, valued at $249,121 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62% for the present operating margin

0.45% for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc stands at -0.51%. The total capital return value is set at -0.28%. Equity return is now at value -24.57%, with -17.24% for asset returns.

Based on Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-77.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.83for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.90.

Conclusion

In summary, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (ARCT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.