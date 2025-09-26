Understanding the 4.61% Volatility Levels of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc’s (SNCY) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) has seen a -10.08% decrease in the past week, with a -7.41% drop in the past month, and a 2.68% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for SNCY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.31% for SNCY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) Right Now?

Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SNCY is 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SNCY is 45.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNCY on September 26, 2025 was 1.02M shares.

SNCY stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SNCY) has dropped by -3.89% compared to previous close of $12.35. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that New “Plus Status” Offering Allows Travelers to Earn Additional Benefits for Flights and Everyday Purchases STAMFORD, Conn. and MINNEAPOLIS, Sept.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNCY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNCY stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for SNCY by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SNCY in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $20 based on the research report published on May 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SNCY reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for SNCY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 22nd, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to SNCY, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on October 08th of the previous year.

SNCY Trading at -3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.29%, as shares sank -9.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNCY fell by -10.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.95. In addition, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc saw 7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNCY starting from Trousdale William, who sold 1,853 shares at the price of $13.76 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Trousdale William now owns 25,140 shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, valued at $25,503 using the latest closing price.

Neale Erin Rose, the SVP, Chief Legal Officer of Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc, sold 3,515 shares at $13.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12 ’25, which means that Neale Erin Rose is holding 30,369 shares at $49,034 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNCY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.47% for the gross margin

The net margin for Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 92.66%. Equity return is now at value 10.15%, with 3.73% for asset returns.

Based on Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 556.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $210.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.2for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 708.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc (SNCY) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.