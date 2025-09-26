Understanding the 3.99% Volatility Levels of Select Water Solutions Inc’s (WTTR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) has gone up by 7.19% for the week, with a 30.22% rise in the past month and a 21.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.99% for WTTR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.12% for WTTR stock, with a simple moving average of 5.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR) is above average at 33.31x. The 36-month beta value for WTTR is also noteworthy at 1.22. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WTTR is 93.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.15% of that float. The average trading volume of WTTR on September 26, 2025 was 1.16M shares.

WTTR stock’s latest price update

Select Water Solutions Inc (NYSE: WTTR)’s stock price has decreased by -0.28% compared to its previous closing price of $10.76. However, the company has seen a 7.19% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-08-14 that GAINESVILLE, Texas, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Select Water Solutions (NYSE: WTTR), a leading provider of sustainable water management and chemical solutions, proudly announces the dual listing of its common stock on NYSE Texas, the newly launched fully electronic equities exchange headquartered in Dallas, Texas. John Schmitz, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, stated, “We are pleased to join NYSE Texas as a Founding Member.

Analysts’ Opinion of WTTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WTTR stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WTTR by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for WTTR in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $15 based on the research report published on July 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WTTR reach a price target of $14.50. The rating they have provided for WTTR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 22nd, 2024.

Northland Capital gave a rating of “Market Perform” to WTTR, setting the target price at $11.50 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

WTTR Trading at 19.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WTTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +29.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WTTR rose by +7.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.24. In addition, Select Water Solutions Inc saw -7.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WTTR starting from Schmitz John, who sold 73,450 shares at the price of $13.03 back on Feb 14 ’25. After this action, Schmitz John now owns 2,825,128 shares of Select Water Solutions Inc, valued at $957,054 using the latest closing price.

Schmitz John, the President/CEO of Select Water Solutions Inc, sold 26,550 shares at $13.16 during a trade that took place back on Feb 11 ’25, which means that Schmitz John is holding 2,898,578 shares at $349,289 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WTTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.15% for the gross margin

The net margin for Select Water Solutions Inc stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 4.18%, with 2.30% for asset returns.

Based on Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.63. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.09.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $213.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.72for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In summary, Select Water Solutions Inc (WTTR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.