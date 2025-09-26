Understanding the 2.04% Volatility Levels of Home Bancshares Inc’s (HOMB) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) has gone down by -4.00% for the week, with a -4.51% drop in the past month and a -0.24% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.04% for HOMB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.73% for HOMB stock, with a simple moving average of -0.65% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Home Bancshares Inc (NYSE: HOMB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Home Bancshares Inc (NYSE: HOMB) is above average at 13.08x. The 36-month beta value for HOMB is also noteworthy at 0.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for HOMB is 185.20M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. The average trading volume of HOMB on September 26, 2025 was 1.04M shares.

HOMB stock’s latest price update

Home Bancshares Inc (NYSE: HOMB)’s stock price has decreased by 0.00% compared to its previous closing price of $28.57. However, the company has seen a -4.00% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Home BancShares (HOMB) have what it takes?

Analysts’ Opinion of HOMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOMB stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for HOMB by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for HOMB in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $32 based on the research report published on September 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOMB reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for HOMB stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 17th, 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to HOMB, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

HOMB Trading at -1.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.81%, as shares sank -4.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOMB fell by -4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.37. In addition, Home Bancshares Inc saw 3.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOMB starting from ALLISON JOHN W, who sold 110,000 shares at the price of $30.02 back on Aug 26 ’25. After this action, ALLISON JOHN W now owns 5,540,776 shares of Home Bancshares Inc, valued at $3,302,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.38% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for Home Bancshares Inc stands at 0.3%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 10.94%, with 1.89% for asset returns.

Based on Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.22 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.28. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $551.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.9. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.06. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.29.

Conclusion

In summary, Home Bancshares Inc (HOMB) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.