Understanding the 1.75% Volatility Levels of BorgWarner Inc’s (BWA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, BWA stock has gone down by -2.34%, with a monthly decline of -0.37% and a quarterly surge of 29.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for BorgWarner Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.55% for BWA stock, with a simple moving average of 29.41% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) Right Now?

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34x compared to its average ratio. BWA has 36-month beta value of 1.09. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BWA is 214.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BWA on September 26, 2025 was 2.20M shares.

BWA stock’s latest price update

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.12% in relation to its previous close of $43.35. However, the company has experienced a -2.34% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-22 that Consumer discretionary and automotive stocks have surged since early April, driven by rising hopes of interest rate cuts, easing trade tensions, and steady economic growth. The sector stands to gain further from last week’s Fed rate cut, with lower borrowing costs expected to boost consumer spending on non-essentials, such as automobiles. The global auto industry outlook has improved since early 2025 amid resilient consumer demand, good news for both automakers and upstream component suppliers.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BWA by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for BWA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $46 based on the research report published on September 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BWA reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for BWA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2025.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BWA, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on April 10th of the current year.

BWA Trading at 6.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWA fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.64. In addition, BorgWarner Inc saw 26.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWA starting from McKenzie Isabelle, who sold 3,500 shares at the price of $44.18 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, McKenzie Isabelle now owns 46,755 shares of BorgWarner Inc, valued at $154,632 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.19% for the gross margin

The net margin for BorgWarner Inc stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 3.66%, with 1.54% for asset returns.

Based on BorgWarner Inc (BWA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.41 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.69. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.32 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.59. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.37for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BorgWarner Inc (BWA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.