Udemy Inc (UDMY) Stock Sees a-0.71% Decrease

The stock of Udemy Inc (UDMY) has gone down by -6.45% for the week, with a 1.31% rise in the past month and a -0.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.51% for UDMY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.53% for UDMY stock, with a simple moving average of -7.45% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for UDMY is also noteworthy at 1.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 4 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for UDMY is 84.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.25% of that float. The average trading volume of UDMY on September 26, 2025 was 1.60M shares.

UDMY stock’s latest price update

The stock of Udemy Inc (NASDAQ: UDMY) has decreased by -0.71% when compared to last closing price of $7.01. Despite this, the company has experienced a -6.45% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Udemy (Nasdaq: UDMY), a leading AI-powered skills acceleration platform, today released its annual 2026 Global Learning & Skills Trends Report. Rooted in learning data from over 17,000 Udemy enterprise customers, the report explores the top themes and in-demand skills shaping the future of work. AI adoption is accelerating, but McKinsey research reveals only 1% of employers feel ready for its effects. Udemy’s data shows leading companies like Prodapt are inve.

Analysts’ Opinion of UDMY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UDMY stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for UDMY by listing it as a “Equal-Weight”. The predicted price for UDMY in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9 based on the research report published on June 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UDMY reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for UDMY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

Scotiabank gave a rating of “Sector Outperform” to UDMY, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

UDMY Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UDMY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UDMY fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.00. In addition, Udemy Inc saw -13.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UDMY starting from Blanchard Sarah, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $7.08 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Blanchard Sarah now owns 1,287,953 shares of Udemy Inc, valued at $177,085 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UDMY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for Udemy Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.17%. Equity return is now at value -12.62%, with -4.66% for asset returns.

Based on Udemy Inc (UDMY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 6.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -79.42.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$89.33 million with net debt to EBITDA at 16.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Udemy Inc (UDMY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.