U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for USEG is 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for USEG is 12.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USEG on September 26, 2025 was 411.65K shares.

USEG stock’s latest price update

U.S. Energy Corp (NASDAQ: USEG)’s stock price has soared by 6.56% in relation to previous closing price of $1.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 12.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-12 that U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG ) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call August 12, 2025 9:00 AM ET Company Participants Mark L. Zajac – Chief Financial Officer Mason McGuire – Corporate Participant Ryan Lewis Smith – President, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Charles Arthur Meade – Johnson Rice & Company, L.L.C.

USEG’s Market Performance

U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) has experienced a 12.07% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.17% rise in the past month, and a -13.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for USEG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.92% for USEG’s stock, with a -11.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USEG stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for USEG by listing it as a “Accumulate”. The predicted price for USEG in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $3.75 based on the research report published on October 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

USEG Trading at 9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.82%, as shares surge +9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USEG rose by +12.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1720. In addition, U.S. Energy Corp saw 32.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USEG starting from Smith Ryan Lewis, who purchased 4,000 shares at the price of $1.14 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Smith Ryan Lewis now owns 1,183,039 shares of U.S. Energy Corp, valued at $4,560 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.65% for the present operating margin

-0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for U.S. Energy Corp stands at -1.75%. The total capital return value is set at -0.55%. Equity return is now at value -71.37%, with -37.61% for asset returns.

Based on U.S. Energy Corp (USEG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -59.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-16.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, U.S. Energy Corp (USEG) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.