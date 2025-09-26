TXNM Energy Inc (TXNM) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

TXNM Energy Inc (NYSE: TXNM)’s stock price has increased by 0.11% compared to its previous closing price of $56.65. However, the company has seen a 0.25% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At its regular meeting held today, the Board of Directors of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE: TXNM) declared the regular quarterly dividend of $0.4075 per share on the company’s common stock.

Is It Worth Investing in TXNM Energy Inc (NYSE: TXNM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for TXNM Energy Inc (NYSE: TXNM) is 29.20x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TXNM is 0.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TXNM is 104.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.87% of that float. On September 26, 2025, TXNM’s average trading volume was 1.13M shares.

TXNM’s Market Performance

TXNM’s stock has seen a 0.25% increase for the week, with a 0.11% rise in the past month and a 0.81% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.49% for TXNM Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.10% for TXNM’s stock, with a 6.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXNM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for TXNM by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for TXNM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $53 based on the research report published on March 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TXNM reach a price target of $54, previously predicting the price at $51. The rating they have provided for TXNM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 11th, 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to TXNM, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

TXNM Trading at -0.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.54%, as shares surge +0.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXNM rose by +0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.77. In addition, TXNM Energy Inc saw 31.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXNM starting from BECKER NORMAN P., who sold 2,300 shares at the price of $48.42 back on Nov 21 ’24. After this action, BECKER NORMAN P. now owns 25,378 shares of TXNM Energy Inc, valued at $111,366 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2% for the present operating margin

0.64% for the gross margin

The net margin for TXNM Energy Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 6.36%, with 1.60% for asset returns.

Based on TXNM Energy Inc (TXNM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.65 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.08. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $929.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.13for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TXNM Energy Inc (TXNM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.