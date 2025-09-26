Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) has decreased by -1.00% when compared to last closing price of $27.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.29% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that The volatile biotech industry has done reasonably well so far in 2025 amid the ongoing tariff saga. Most pharma/biotech bigwigs are now investing heavily in manufacturing plants/operations in the United States as the Trump administration threatened of levying heavy tariffs on pharmaceutical imports (upto 250%) in a bid to boost domestic production.

Is It Worth Investing in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) Right Now?

TWST has 36-month beta value of 2.39. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TWST is 57.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 22.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TWST on September 26, 2025 was 1.47M shares.

TWST’s Market Performance

TWST stock saw a decrease of -4.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.50% and a quarterly a decrease of -27.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.95% for Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.24% for TWST stock, with a simple moving average of -28.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWST stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for TWST by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for TWST in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $60 based on the research report published on December 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWST reach a price target of $53. The rating they have provided for TWST stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 04th, 2024.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to TWST, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on September 27th of the previous year.

TWST Trading at -7.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.33%, as shares sank -1.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWST fell by -4.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.42. In addition, Twist Bioscience Corp saw -40.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWST starting from Cho Dennis, who sold 233 shares at the price of $27.56 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, Cho Dennis now owns 102,710 shares of Twist Bioscience Corp, valued at $6,421 using the latest closing price.

Green Paula, the SVP of Human Resources of Twist Bioscience Corp, sold 295 shares at $27.56 during a trade that took place back on Sep 22 ’25, which means that Green Paula is holding 124,542 shares at $8,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.39% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for Twist Bioscience Corp stands at -0.24%. The total capital return value is set at -0.26%. Equity return is now at value -17.58%, with -13.29% for asset returns.

Based on Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.65. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1039.18.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$176.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.27for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.