Trio Petroleum Corp (TPET) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Trio Petroleum Corp (AMEX: TPET) has increased by 1.77% when compared to last closing price of $1.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.49% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-07 that Company Details Plans to Increase Production, Cash Flows in Q4 2025 Monterey, California, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trio Petroleum Corp (NYSE American: TPET) (“Trio” or the “Company”), a California oil and gas company, today provided an operational update on each of its current oil and gas assets, by field. Lloydminster, Saskatchewan Production has stabilized between 60 and 70 BOPD at the recently acquired fields from Novacor.

Is It Worth Investing in Trio Petroleum Corp (AMEX: TPET) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TPET is also noteworthy at -5.28.

The public float for TPET is 6.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.43% of that float. The average trading volume of TPET on September 26, 2025 was 217.17K shares.

TPET’s Market Performance

TPET stock saw an increase of 8.49% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.77% and a quarterly increase of -6.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.59% for Trio Petroleum Corp (TPET). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.61% for TPET’s stock, with a -11.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TPET Trading at 1.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TPET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.29%, as shares surge +2.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TPET rose by +8.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1317. In addition, Trio Petroleum Corp saw -71.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TPET starting from Randall John W., who sold 12,000 shares at the price of $1.25 back on Jun 25 ’25. After this action, Randall John W. now owns 4,000 shares of Trio Petroleum Corp, valued at $14,946 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TPET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.44% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Trio Petroleum Corp stands at -20.63%. The total capital return value is set at -0.36%. Equity return is now at value -64.25%, with -50.63% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-7.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Trio Petroleum Corp (TPET) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.