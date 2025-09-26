Trinity Capital Inc (TRIN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Trinity Capital Inc (NASDAQ: TRIN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22x compared to its average ratio. TRIN has 36-month beta value of 0.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for TRIN is 66.52M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TRIN on September 26, 2025 was 758.19K shares.

TRIN stock’s latest price update

The stock of Trinity Capital Inc (NASDAQ: TRIN) has increased by 1.96% when compared to last closing price of $15.8. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.98% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Trinity Capital Inc. (Nasdaq: TRIN) (the “Company”), a leading alternative asset manager, today announced the commitment of $45 million in growth capital to Rapid Micro Biosystems (Nasdaq: RPID) (“Rapid Micro”), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission-critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products.

TRIN’s Market Performance

Trinity Capital Inc (TRIN) has experienced a -0.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.88% rise in the past month, and a 10.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.34% for TRIN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.28% for TRIN’s stock, with a 6.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRIN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRIN stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for TRIN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TRIN in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $16 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRIN reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for TRIN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2024.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to TRIN, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

TRIN Trading at 2.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.14%, as shares surge +0.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRIN fell by -0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.16. In addition, Trinity Capital Inc saw 13.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TRIN starting from Estes Ronald E., who purchased 1,000 shares at the price of $16.08 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Estes Ronald E. now owns 36,779 shares of Trinity Capital Inc, valued at $16,080 using the latest closing price.

Estes Ronald E., the Director of Trinity Capital Inc, purchased 2,000 shares at $16.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11 ’25, which means that Estes Ronald E. is holding 35,779 shares at $32,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TRIN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.72% for the present operating margin

0.91% for the gross margin

The net margin for Trinity Capital Inc stands at 0.56%. The total capital return value is set at 0.09%. Equity return is now at value 17.31%, with 7.82% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $177.54 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Trinity Capital Inc (TRIN) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.