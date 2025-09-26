Trading Update: Wingstop Inc (WING) Stock Endures 4.21% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Wingstop Inc (WING) has gone down by -5.35% for the week, with a -29.28% drop in the past month and a -30.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.21% for WING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.50% for WING stock, with a simple moving average of -17.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) Right Now?

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 40.11x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.81. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for WING is 27.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.98% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of WING was 796.62K shares.

WING stock’s latest price update

Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ: WING) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.71% in relation to its previous close of $249.23. However, the company has experienced a -5.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that In the closing of the recent trading day, Wingstop (WING) stood at $249.23, denoting a -1.52% move from the preceding trading day.

Analysts’ Opinion of WING

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WING stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for WING by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for WING in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $420 based on the research report published on August 15, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WING reach a price target of $425, previously predicting the price at $400. The rating they have provided for WING stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 31st, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Market Perform” to WING, setting the target price at $345 in the report published on July 31st of the current year.

WING Trading at -22.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -28.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WING fell by -4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.55. In addition, Wingstop Inc saw -43.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WING starting from Carona Marisa, who sold 11,938 shares at the price of $370.34 back on Aug 01 ’25. After this action, Carona Marisa now owns 0 shares of Wingstop Inc, valued at $4,421,109 using the latest closing price.

Kaleida Alex, the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of Wingstop Inc, sold 5,400 shares at $376.09 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01 ’25, which means that Kaleida Alex is holding 8,362 shares at $2,030,888 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WING

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.25% for the present operating margin

0.48% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wingstop Inc stands at 0.26%. The total capital return value is set at 0.26%.

Based on Wingstop Inc (WING), the company’s capital structure generated 2.18 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.09. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $187.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.66. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.37.

Conclusion

To sum up, Wingstop Inc (WING) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.