Trading Update: Top KingWin Ltd (WAI) Stock Endures 25.35% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Top KingWin Ltd (WAI) has gone down by -6.78% for the week, with a 11.76% rise in the past month and a -95.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 25.35% for WAI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.89% for WAI stock, with a simple moving average of -96.81% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ: WAI) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.33.

The public float for WAI is 1.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.20% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of WAI was 558.50K shares.

WAI stock’s latest price update

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ: WAI) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.36% in relation to its previous close of $3.27. However, the company has experienced a -6.78% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-04 that Guangzhou, China, Sept. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Top KingWin Ltd (“Top KingWin” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: WAI) today announced that it will effect a reverse share split of its outstanding class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0025 per share (the “Ordinary Shares”), at a ratio of 1-for-25, to be effective at the open of business on Monday, September 8, 2025.

WAI Trading at -49.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 25.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.26%, as shares sank -9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -71.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WAI fell by -6.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.36. In addition, Top KingWin Ltd saw -98.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.68% for the present operating margin

0.33% for the gross margin

The net margin for Top KingWin Ltd stands at -16.66%. The total capital return value is set at -0.2%. Equity return is now at value -35.99%, with -30.52% for asset returns.

Based on Top KingWin Ltd (WAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -15.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$4.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.47for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.86.

Conclusion

To sum up, Top KingWin Ltd (WAI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.