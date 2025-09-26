Trading Update: SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) Stock Endures 2.40% Monthly Volatility

The stock of SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) has gone down by -1.39% for the week, with a -2.84% drop in the past month and a -14.89% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.40% for SPNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.34% for SPNT stock, with a simple moving average of 3.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) Right Now?

SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.26x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SPNT is 107.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.62% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of SPNT was 866.26K shares.

SPNT stock’s latest price update

SiriusPoint Ltd (NYSE: SPNT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.02% in relation to its previous close of $17.59. However, the company has experienced a -1.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SiriusPoint Ltd. (“SiriusPoint” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SPNT), a global specialty insurer and reinsurer, has today announced the appointment of Martin Hudson as Board Director, effective September 1, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPNT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for SPNT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SPNT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $33 based on the research report published on July 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SPNT reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for SPNT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 26th, 2025.

SPNT Trading at -4.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -4.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPNT fell by -1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.38. In addition, SiriusPoint Ltd saw 25.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPNT starting from de la Gueronniere Rafe, who sold 30,000 shares at the price of $19.55 back on May 08 ’25. After this action, de la Gueronniere Rafe now owns 127,578 shares of SiriusPoint Ltd, valued at $586,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for SiriusPoint Ltd stands at 0.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value 4.82%, with 1.18% for asset returns.

Based on SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.34. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $314.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.97. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.7. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.14for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, SiriusPoint Ltd (SPNT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.