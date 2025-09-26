Trading Update: Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP) Stock Endures 3.27% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP) has seen a 0.17% increase in the past week, with a -2.20% drop in the past month, and a 25.46% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for RVP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.80% for RVP’s stock, with a 12.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Retractable Technologies Inc (AMEX: RVP) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RVP is at 1.46. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RVP is 12.38M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.31% of that float. The average trading volume for RVP on September 26, 2025 was 62.13K shares.

RVP stock’s latest price update

The stock of Retractable Technologies Inc (AMEX: RVP) has increased by 3.75% when compared to last closing price of $0.8.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-08-21 that RVP reports stronger second-quarter 2025 sales and narrows losses as domestic output offsets tariff headwinds.

RVP Trading at 6.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares sank -0.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVP rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8152. In addition, Retractable Technologies Inc saw 15.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVP starting from SHAW THOMAS J, who purchased 17,500 shares at the price of $0.80 back on Sep 24 ’25. After this action, SHAW THOMAS J now owns 15,673,825 shares of Retractable Technologies Inc, valued at $14,035 using the latest closing price.

SHAW THOMAS J, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Retractable Technologies Inc, purchased 2,500 shares at $0.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 23 ’25, which means that SHAW THOMAS J is holding 15,656,325 shares at $2,037 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.58% for the present operating margin

-0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for Retractable Technologies Inc stands at -0.23%. The total capital return value is set at -0.16%. Equity return is now at value -10.80%, with -5.68% for asset returns.

Based on Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -11.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -215.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Retractable Technologies Inc (RVP) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.