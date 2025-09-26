Trading Update: LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (LPL) Stock Endures 2.08% Monthly Volatility

In the past week, LPL stock has gone up by 7.23%, with a monthly gain of 19.59% and a quarterly surge of 46.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for LG Display Co Ltd. ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.40% for LPL’s stock, with a 50.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (NYSE: LPL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LPL is 1.47. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LPL is 999.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.08% of that float. On September 26, 2025, LPL’s average trading volume was 480.91K shares.

LPL stock’s latest price update

LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (NYSE: LPL)’s stock price has surge by 5.06%relation to previous closing price of $4.94. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.23% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that SAN DIEGO, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LPL Financial LLC announced today that the partners of Tennant Financial have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platform. They reported serving approximately $1.3 billion in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and join LPL from Northwestern Mutual.

LPL Trading at 22.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 3.90% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +19.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LPL rose by +7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.62. In addition, LG Display Co Ltd. ADR saw 27.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0% for the present operating margin

0.11% for the gross margin

The net margin for LG Display Co Ltd. ADR stands at -0.02%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -9.31%, with -2.08% for asset returns.

Based on LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (LPL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.84 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (LPL) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.