Trading Update: Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) Stock Endures 5.60% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) has gone up by 2.62% for the week, with a -4.93% drop in the past month and a -5.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.60% for IPSC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.56% for IPSC stock, with a simple moving average of -24.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.78. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for IPSC is 40.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of IPSC was 823.31K shares.

IPSC stock’s latest price update

Century Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: IPSC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.41% in relation to its previous close of $0.49. However, the company has experienced a 2.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-22 that PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Century Therapeutics, Inc. (‘Century’, NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in autoimmune disease and cancer, today announced that Brent Pfeiffenberger, Pharm.D., Chief Executive Officer of Century Therapeutics, will share a company presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference. In addition, members of management will be available for meetings with investors at the conference from September 9-10, 2025, in New York, NY.

Analysts’ Opinion of IPSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IPSC stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for IPSC by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for IPSC in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $6 based on the research report published on August 08, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IPSC reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for IPSC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 28th, 2023.

Guggenheim gave a rating of “Buy” to IPSC, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

IPSC Trading at -7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.70%, as shares sank -2.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPSC rose by +2.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4925. In addition, Century Therapeutics Inc saw -67.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPSC starting from Carr Douglas, who sold 263 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Carr Douglas now owns 405,423 shares of Century Therapeutics Inc, valued at $132 using the latest closing price.

Pfeiffenberger Brent, the President and CEO of Century Therapeutics Inc, sold 488 shares at $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08 ’25, which means that Pfeiffenberger Brent is holding 3,268,909 shares at $244 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.29% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Therapeutics Inc stands at -0.2%. The total capital return value is set at -0.12%. Equity return is now at value -10.78%, with -6.64% for asset returns.

Based on Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-111.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.42. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 182.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Century Therapeutics Inc (IPSC) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.