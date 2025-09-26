Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, TW stock has gone down by -1.80%, with a monthly decline of -12.83% and a quarterly plunge of -22.53%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.11% for Tradeweb Markets Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.24% for TW stock, with a simple moving average of -17.42% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) Right Now?

Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TW is 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TW is 115.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TW on September 26, 2025 was 1.43M shares.

TW stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tradeweb Markets Inc (NASDAQ: TW) has decreased by -0.20% when compared to last closing price of $110.72. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.80% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that Investors interested in Financial – Investment Bank stocks are likely familiar with UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) and Tradeweb Markets (TW). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now?

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Rothschild & Co Redburn repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Rothschild & Co Redburn is $129 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Outperform” to TW, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

TW Trading at -13.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -12.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $117.85. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc saw -8.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from BERNS STEVEN, who sold 450 shares at the price of $141.30 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, BERNS STEVEN now owns 2,393 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc, valued at $63,585 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.39% for the present operating margin

0.66% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 9.51%, with 7.27% for asset returns.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.01 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 32.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 247.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $978.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tradeweb Markets Inc (TW) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.