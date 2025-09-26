TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX) is above average at 13.64x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TRTX is 68.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.05% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TRTX on September 26, 2025 was 676.80K shares.

TRTX stock’s latest price update

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE: TRTX)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.54% in comparison to its previous close of $9.06, however, the company has experienced a -5.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-15 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE: TRTX) (“TRTX” or the “Company”) today announced that Robert (“Bob”) R. Foley, the Company’s chief financial officer, has decided to retire from TPG at the end of the year. He will become a senior advisor to TPG’s real estate credit business and transition his day-to-day duties to Brandon Fox, TRTX’s chief accounting officer, who will assume the role of interim chief financial officer of TRTX, effective October 1, 2025. “On behalf of o.

TRTX’s Market Performance

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) has seen a -5.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.05% decline in the past month and a 10.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.97% for TRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.38% for TRTX’s stock, with a 5.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRTX

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRTX reach a price target of $9.50, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for TRTX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 17th, 2024.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TRTX, setting the target price at $8.50 in the report published on April 12th of the previous year.

TRTX Trading at -1.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -4.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRTX fell by -5.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.33. In addition, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc saw 1.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.9% for the gross margin

The net margin for TPG RE Finance Trust Inc stands at 0.46%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value 5.87%, with 1.65% for asset returns.

Based on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.73 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $291.14 million with net debt to EBITDA at 14.38. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 25.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (TRTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.