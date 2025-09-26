Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TRML) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.03% compared to its previous closing price of $47.72. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-15 that NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Class Action Attorney Juan Monteverde with Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), has recovered millions of dollars for shareholders and is recognized as a Top 50 Firm in the 2024 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report.

Is It Worth Investing in Tourmaline Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TRML) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for TRML is also noteworthy at 2.18. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TRML is 16.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.85% of that float. The average trading volume of TRML on September 26, 2025 was 753.08K shares.

TRML’s Market Performance

The stock of Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) has seen a 0.01% increase in the past week, with a 103.00% rise in the past month, and a 188.60% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for TRML. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.18% for TRML’s stock, with a 138.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TRML

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TRML stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for TRML by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TRML in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $70 based on the research report published on April 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TRML reach a price target of $42. The rating they have provided for TRML stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 06th, 2025.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to TRML, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

TRML Trading at 62.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TRML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.15%, as shares surge +107.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +156.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TRML rose by +0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +84.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.09. In addition, Tourmaline Bio Inc saw 102.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TRML

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2561.22% for the present operating margin

-0.05% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tourmaline Bio Inc stands at -2211.85%. The total capital return value is set at -0.4%. Equity return is now at value -29.62%, with -28.81% for asset returns.

Based on Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -595.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-89.73 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 29875.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Tourmaline Bio Inc (TRML) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.