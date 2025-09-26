Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) has plunged by -1.60% when compared to previous closing price of $137.2, but the company has seen a -3.45% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-09-25 that CNBC’s Jim Cramer discusses the earnings reports from Lennar and KB Home and what they might be saying about the state of the U.S. housing market.

Is It Worth Investing in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE: TOL) is above average at 9.92x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.41.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TOL is 95.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TOL on September 26, 2025 was 1.68M shares.

TOL’s Market Performance

TOL’s stock has seen a -3.45% decrease for the week, with a -1.95% drop in the past month and a 18.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.57% for Toll Brothers Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.38% for TOL stock, with a simple moving average of 13.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TOL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TOL stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for TOL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TOL in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $161 based on the research report published on July 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Keefe Bruyette gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to TOL, setting the target price at $164 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

TOL Trading at 1.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -2.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOL fell by -3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.19. In addition, Toll Brothers Inc saw -12.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TOL starting from Yearley Douglas C. Jr., who sold 20,145 shares at the price of $148.08 back on Sep 08 ’25. After this action, Yearley Douglas C. Jr. now owns 265,972 shares of Toll Brothers Inc, valued at $2,983,106 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TOL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Toll Brothers Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 17.73%, with 9.91% for asset returns.

Based on Toll Brothers Inc (TOL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.19. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.