Tidewater Inc (TDW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tidewater Inc (NYSE: TDW) is above average at 15.18x. The 36-month beta value for TDW is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 3 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for TDW is 46.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.92% of that float. The average trading volume of TDW on September 26, 2025 was 856.15K shares.

TDW stock’s latest price update

The stock of Tidewater Inc (NYSE: TDW) has increased by 3.90% when compared to last closing price of $56.34. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Amid the recent surge in crude prices, here are three oil and energy stocks that investors may want to consider with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

TDW’s Market Performance

Tidewater Inc (TDW) has experienced a 2.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.35% drop in the past month, and a 25.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.62% for TDW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.17% for TDW stock, with a simple moving average of 20.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TDW

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TDW reach a price target of $68, previously predicting the price at $112. The rating they have provided for TDW stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 15th, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to TDW, setting the target price at $102 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

TDW Trading at 4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -3.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TDW rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.87. In addition, Tidewater Inc saw -23.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Hudson Daniel A., the EVP & GENERAL COUNSEL of Tidewater Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $57.56 during a trade that took place back on Aug 05 ’25, which means that Hudson Daniel A. is holding 75,986 shares at $575,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TDW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.31% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tidewater Inc stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%. Equity return is now at value 17.91%, with 9.55% for asset returns.

Based on Tidewater Inc (TDW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.55. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $458.62 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Tidewater Inc (TDW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.