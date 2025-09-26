Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.82% in comparison to its previous close of $2.14, however, the company has experienced a 10.85% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-02 that BEIJING, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TIAN RUIXIANG Holdings Ltd.

Is It Worth Investing in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TIRX) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.82.

The public float for TIRX is 7.11M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.56% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of TIRX was 31.53K shares.

TIRX’s Market Performance

TIRX’s stock has seen a 10.85% increase for the week, with a -25.49% drop in the past month and a -62.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.77% for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.98% for TIRX’s stock, with a -63.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIRX Trading at -37.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.65%, as shares sank -25.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -59.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIRX rose by +10.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd saw -73.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.19% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd stands at -22.36%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -11.18%, with -7.41% for asset returns.

Based on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$2.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 323.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (TIRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.