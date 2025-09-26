The Volatility of Leidos Holdings Inc’s (LDOS) Stock: A -2.56% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) has gone down by -2.56% for the week, with a 0.01% rise in the past month and a 17.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.99% for LDOS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.18% for LDOS’s stock, with a 18.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) is 17.25x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LDOS is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for LDOS is 127.16M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% of that float. On September 26, 2025, LDOS’s average trading volume was 861.84K shares.

LDOS stock’s latest price update

The stock of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) has decreased by -2.69% when compared to last closing price of $187.4. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that Leidos (LDOS) closed at $182.36 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.69% move from the prior day.

Analysts’ Opinion of LDOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LDOS stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for LDOS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for LDOS in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $210 based on the research report published on September 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LDOS reach a price target of $205. The rating they have provided for LDOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 06th, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to LDOS, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on May 27th of the current year.

LDOS Trading at 3.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LDOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.66%, as shares sank -0.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LDOS fell by -2.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $182.69. In addition, Leidos Holdings Inc saw 14.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LDOS starting from Hull Stephen Edward, who sold 12,497 shares at the price of $178.14 back on Sep 04 ’25. After this action, Hull Stephen Edward now owns 25,817 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc, valued at $2,226,216 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LDOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Leidos Holdings Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.19%. Equity return is now at value 30.76%, with 10.60% for asset returns.

Based on Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.22. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 10.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.12 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.85for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.