The Volatility of Allegro Microsystems Inc’s (ALGM) Stock: A -6.32% Ratio for the Week

In the past week, ALGM stock has gone down by -6.32%, with a monthly decline of -5.43% and a quarterly plunge of -11.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.17% for Allegro Microsystems Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.42% for ALGM’s stock, with a 10.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ALGM is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ALGM is 122.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ALGM on September 26, 2025 was 1.85M shares.

ALGM stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Allegro Microsystems Inc (NASDAQ: ALGM) has plunged by -3.67% when compared to previous closing price of $31.07, but the company has seen a -6.32% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-19 that Allegro MicroSystems is entering a new growth cycle, driven by recovery in Automotive and Industrial & Other segments and global diversification. U.S. reindustrialization, trade deals, and clean energy policies are expected to boost ALGM’s Industrial & Other business, particularly in industrial automation & robotics and renewables. Financially, ALGM is strengthening its balance sheet, reducing debt, and improving inventory management, positioning for future R&D and M&A investments.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALGM stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for ALGM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ALGM in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $37 based on the research report published on August 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALGM reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for ALGM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 16th, 2025.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to ALGM, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on November 12th of the previous year.

ALGM Trading at -5.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -4.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALGM fell by -6.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.67. In addition, Allegro Microsystems Inc saw 35.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALGM starting from Webster Roald Graham, who sold 8,266 shares at the price of $32.81 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Webster Roald Graham now owns 17,300 shares of Allegro Microsystems Inc, valued at $271,193 using the latest closing price.

Lury Richard R., the Director of Allegro Microsystems Inc, sold 7,000 shares at $31.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’25, which means that Lury Richard R. is holding 18,857 shares at $222,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Allegro Microsystems Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -6.75%, with -4.83% for asset returns.

Based on Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $9.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.70.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Allegro Microsystems Inc (ALGM) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.