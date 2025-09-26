The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (VNDA) Stock

The stock of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) has gone up by 11.02% for the week, with a 7.90% rise in the past month and a 4.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.50% for VNDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.75% for VNDA’s stock, with a 9.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.73.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VNDA is 55.02M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VNDA on September 26, 2025 was 467.98K shares.

VNDA stock’s latest price update

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: VNDA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.21% compared to its previous closing price of $4.83. However, the company has seen a gain of 11.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Vanda) (Nasdaq: VNDA) today announced the publication of an article titled “Melatonin agonist tasimelteon (HETLIOZ®) improves sleep in patients with primary insomnia: A multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial” in PLOS One, a leading open-access journal.1 In the study, published on September 24, 2025 in PLOS One, HETLIOZ® met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a mean improvement in latency to persistent sleep (LPS) from baseline to the average of Nights 1 and 8 of 44.9 minutes (20 mg) and 46.3 minutes (50 mg) versus 28.2 minutes (placebo) (p

Analysts’ Opinion of VNDA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNDA stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VNDA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VNDA in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $18 based on the research report published on October 31, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNDA reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for VNDA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 11th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VNDA, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on May 12th of the previous year.

VNDA Trading at 9.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +6.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VNDA rose by +11.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.63. In addition, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 0.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VNDA starting from Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $4.15 back on Aug 07 ’25. After this action, Polymeropoulos Mihael Hristos now owns 2,335,731 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $41,500 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Stephen Ray, the Director of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 7,000 shares at $4.59 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13 ’25, which means that Mitchell Stephen Ray is holding 97,082 shares at $32,130 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VNDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.51% for the present operating margin

0.94% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.33%. The total capital return value is set at -0.21%. Equity return is now at value -13.01%, with -10.49% for asset returns.

Based on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-32.53 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (VNDA) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.