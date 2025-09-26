The Impact of Market Fluctuations on SFL Corporation Ltd’s (SFL) Stock

The stock of SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) has seen a -4.96% decrease in the past week, with a -5.67% drop in the past month, and a -11.14% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for SFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.89% for SFL’s stock, with a -14.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) Right Now?

SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.37x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for SFL is 95.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.35% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of SFL was 1.29M shares.

SFL stock’s latest price update

The stock of SFL Corporation Ltd (NYSE: SFL) has decreased by -2.17% when compared to last closing price of $7.83. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.96% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-23 that SFL’s dividend cut and vessel sales have left the company highly dependent on re-contracting the Hercules rig for future cash flow stability. The Hercules remains idle, incurring high costs, with its next contract opportunity likely not until mid-2026 amid uncertain oil market dynamics. Fleet downsizing and reduced segment earnings have pushed SFL to a near breakeven free cash flow position, raising the risk of further dividend cuts.

Analysts’ Opinion of SFL

Pareto, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SFL reach a price target of $11. The rating they have provided for SFL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 18th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to SFL, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on August 19th of the previous year.

SFL Trading at -10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.11%, as shares sank -7.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFL fell by -4.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.05. In addition, SFL Corporation Ltd saw -32.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.29% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for SFL Corporation Ltd stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at 0.08%. Equity return is now at value 3.35%, with 0.88% for asset returns.

Based on SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.74 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $563.45 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.58. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, SFL Corporation Ltd (SFL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.