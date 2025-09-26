The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ryde Group Ltd’s (RYDE) Stock

In the past week, RYDE stock has gone down by -12.13%, with a monthly gain of 10.87% and a quarterly surge of 15.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.69% for Ryde Group Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.80% for RYDE’s stock, with a 3.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryde Group Ltd (AMEX: RYDE) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RYDE is at 2.78. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for RYDE is 16.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume for RYDE on September 26, 2025 was 461.37K shares.

RYDE stock’s latest price update

Ryde Group Ltd (AMEX: RYDE)’s stock price has dropped by -7.61% in relation to previous closing price of $0.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -12.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that SINGAPORE, SG / ACCESS Newswire / September 10, 2025 / Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE American: RYDE)(“Ryde” or the “Company”), a technology company with a leading platform for mobility and quick commerce in Singapore, today announced its strategic partnership with MooVita and the submission of a comprehensive proposal to the Land Transport Authority (LTA) for an SAE Level 4 autonomous shuttle service in Punggol. This initiative directly responds to Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow’s announcement that Punggol will be the first HDB estate to pilot autonomous shuttles by the fourth quarter of 2025 due to its mature travel patterns, well-developed infrastructure, and valuable resident feedback that has helped identify practical routes for autonomous shuttle operations.

RYDE Trading at 1.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RYDE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -76.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.80%, as shares surge +12.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RYDE fell by -12.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3386. In addition, Ryde Group Ltd saw -74.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RYDE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.08% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryde Group Ltd stands at -2.08%. The total capital return value is set at -4.7%.

Based on Ryde Group Ltd (RYDE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -86.91. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -241.53.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$18.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.8. The receivables turnover for the company is 58.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ryde Group Ltd (RYDE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.