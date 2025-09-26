The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Icon Plc’s (ICLR) Stock

The stock of Icon Plc (ICLR) has gone down by -9.42% for the week, with a -5.37% drop in the past month and a 10.75% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.69% for ICLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.26% for ICLR’s stock, with a -4.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is above average at 16.71x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ICLR is 77.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.69% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ICLR on September 26, 2025 was 1.27M shares.

ICLR stock’s latest price update

Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.96% compared to its previous closing price of $167.49. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ICON plc Schedules Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICLR stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for ICLR by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for ICLR in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $175 based on the research report published on September 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Rothschild & Co Redburn, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ICLR reach a price target of $236. The rating they have provided for ICLR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 03rd, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ICLR, setting the target price at $224 in the report published on July 24th of the current year.

ICLR Trading at -5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.31%, as shares sank -6.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICLR fell by -9.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $173.39. In addition, Icon Plc saw -45.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Icon Plc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.07%. Equity return is now at value 8.30%, with 4.73% for asset returns.

Based on Icon Plc (ICLR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.33. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.37. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.56 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.3. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Icon Plc (ICLR) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.