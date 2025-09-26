The Impact of Market Fluctuations on FTAI Aviation Ltd’s (FTAI) Stock

The stock of FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) has gone down by -4.43% for the week, with a 14.14% rise in the past month and a 39.56% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.27% for FTAI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.65% for FTAI’s stock, with a 36.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ: FTAI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ: FTAI) is above average at 42.23x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for FTAI is 100.89M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.45% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FTAI on September 26, 2025 was 1.62M shares.

FTAI stock’s latest price update

FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ: FTAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.43% compared to its previous closing price of $178.17. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-22 that While broad market performance has been robust, one striking aspect of this cycle has been the extraordinary gains in a handful of individual equities. Ten stocks in the large-cap Russell 1,000 have now advanced more than 1,000% since the start of this period. We take a look at each of these names to provide insight into the breadth of forces powering this bull market beyond the headline indices.

Analysts’ Opinion of FTAI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FTAI stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for FTAI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for FTAI in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $123 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FTAI reach a price target of $123, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for FTAI stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 03rd, 2025.

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to FTAI, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on December 31st of the previous year.

FTAI Trading at 15.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FTAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.74%, as shares surge +13.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FTAI fell by -4.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.52. In addition, FTAI Aviation Ltd saw 30.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FTAI starting from TUCHMAN MARTIN, who purchased 1,000 shares at the price of $99.19 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, TUCHMAN MARTIN now owns 378,009 shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd, valued at $99,190 using the latest closing price.

Kuperus Stacy, the Chief Portfolio Officer of FTAI Aviation Ltd, purchased 1,087 shares at $92.90 during a trade that took place back on May 02 ’25, which means that Kuperus Stacy is holding 88,423 shares at $100,982 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FTAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for FTAI Aviation Ltd stands at 0.21%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 389.50%, with 12.10% for asset returns.

Based on FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.95 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 20.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $469.55 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.