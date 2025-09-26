The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Dreamland Ltd’s (TDIC) Stock

The volatility ratio for the week is 16.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.24% for TDIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 27.99% for TDIC’s stock, with a 31.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dreamland Ltd (NASDAQ: TDIC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dreamland Ltd (NASDAQ: TDIC) is above average at 196.99x,

The public float for TDIC is 7.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TDIC on September 26, 2025 was 99.54K shares.

TDIC stock’s latest price update

Dreamland Ltd (NASDAQ: TDIC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.54% compared to its previous closing price of $5.49. However, the company has seen a gain of 38.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-24 that HONG KONG, July 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dreamland Limited (Nasdaq: TDIC) (the “Company” or “Dreamland”), a Hong Kong-based event management service provider, today announced the closing of its initial public offering (the “Offering”) of 2,000,000 Class A ordinary shares, 1,340,000 of which were offered by the Company and 660,000 by an existing shareholder (the “Selling Shareholder”), at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share. The Company also filed a resale prospectus concurrent with the Offering for the resale of 5,416,740 Class A ordinary shares held by Prime Crest Holdings Limited, Fuji Holdings Limited, Yield Rights Group Limited and Allied Target Limited (the “Resale Shareholders”).

TDIC Trading at 31.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TDIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.75%, as shares surge +52.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

Stock Fundamentals for TDIC

Equity return is now at value 112.38%, with 17.87% for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dreamland Ltd (TDIC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.