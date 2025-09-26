The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Associated Banc-Corp’s (ASB) Stock

The stock of Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has gone down by -2.90% for the week, with a -3.48% drop in the past month and a 4.97% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.08% for ASB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.81% for ASB’s stock, with a 6.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) is above average at 33.95x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.82.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ASB is 164.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ASB on September 26, 2025 was 1.48M shares.

ASB stock’s latest price update

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE: ASB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.08% compared to its previous closing price of $25.8. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Dividends are one of the best benefits to being a shareholder, but finding a great dividend stock is no easy task. Does Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) have what it takes?

Analysts’ Opinion of ASB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASB stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ASB by listing it as a “Hold”. The predicted price for ASB in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $26 based on the research report published on May 13, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ASB reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ASB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 09th, 2025.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to ASB, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 08th of the previous year.

ASB Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares sank -4.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASB fell by -2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.25. In addition, Associated Banc-Corp saw 19.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASB starting from Ahern Patrick Edward, who sold 3,342 shares at the price of $26.20 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Ahern Patrick Edward now owns 41,472 shares of Associated Banc-Corp, valued at $87,567 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Associated Banc-Corp stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 3.07%, with 0.32% for asset returns.

Based on Associated Banc-Corp (ASB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.49 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.95. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $236.97 million with net debt to EBITDA at 12.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.