The 9.17% Simple Moving Average of Ferroglobe Plc’s (GSM) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) has seen a 2.14% increase in the past week, with a -1.60% drop in the past month, and a 13.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.30% for GSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.34% for GSM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.17% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ: GSM) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for GSM is 118.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GSM on September 26, 2025 was 1.59M shares.

GSM stock’s latest price update

Ferroglobe Plc (NASDAQ: GSM)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.27% in comparison to its previous close of $4.4, however, the company has experienced a 2.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-25 that Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) stands to benefit from protectionist trade policies in the U.S. and EU, which are not yet reflected in its stock price. GSM’s integrated operations and regional footprint position it to capitalize on tariffs, antidumping duties, and potential EU safeguard measures supporting domestic producers. The upcoming EU safeguard decision on November 19 is a key catalyst, with likely outcomes ranging from moderate to highly bullish for GSM’s profitability.

Analysts’ Opinion of GSM

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GSM reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for GSM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 14th, 2022.

GSM Trading at 0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares surge +1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSM rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.20. In addition, Ferroglobe Plc saw 1.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.06% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferroglobe Plc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -12.38%, with -6.28% for asset returns.

Based on Ferroglobe Plc (GSM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.35. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -5.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $134.46 million with net debt to EBITDA at 31.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.28for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ferroglobe Plc (GSM) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.