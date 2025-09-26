The -41.05% Simple Moving Average of Alpha Modus Holdings Inc’s (AMOD) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Alpha Modus Holdings Inc (AMOD) has gone down by -15.50% for the week, with a 1.87% rise in the past month and a -7.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.39% for AMOD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.06% for AMOD’s stock, with a -41.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alpha Modus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMOD) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for AMOD is at 0.55.

The public float for AMOD is 8.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume for AMOD on September 26, 2025 was 2.50M shares.

AMOD stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alpha Modus Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMOD) has dropped by -6.84% compared to previous close of $1.17. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that CORNELIUS, N.C., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Alpha Modus Corp. (“Alpha Modus”), a leader in AI-driven retail technologies, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No.

AMOD Trading at -5.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMOD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.38%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMOD fell by -15.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1129. In addition, Alpha Modus Holdings Inc saw -90.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMOD

The total capital return value is set at 0.28%. Equity return is now at value -55.95%, with -39.53% for asset returns.

Based on Alpha Modus Holdings Inc (AMOD), the company’s capital structure generated -0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.27 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alpha Modus Holdings Inc (AMOD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

