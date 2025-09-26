The 3.12% Simple Moving Average of Trane Technologies plc’s (TT) Stock in the Past 200 Days

In the past week, TT stock has gone up by 0.97%, with a monthly decline of -4.64% and a quarterly plunge of -5.31%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.12% for Trane Technologies plc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.60% for TT stock, with a simple moving average of 3.12% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) Right Now?

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.25x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 16 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for TT is 221.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.37% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of TT was 1.29M shares.

TT stock’s latest price update

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE: TT)’s stock price has increased by 0.57% compared to its previous closing price of $404.09. However, the company has seen a 0.97% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that SWORDS, Ireland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been celebrated with a sweep of prestigious recognitions spotlighting its outstanding workplace culture and forward-thinking leadership. TIME, Fortune, Forbes, 3BL and Glassdoor have all named Trane Technologies among this year’s best companies and workplaces. In just this month alone, Trane Technologies has been recognized in: TIME’s World’s Best Companies list for the third consecutive year Fortune.

Analysts’ Opinion of TT

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TT reach a price target of $460. The rating they have provided for TT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 31st, 2025.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to TT, setting the target price at $415 in the report published on April 25th of the current year.

TT Trading at -4.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TT rose by +0.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $408.87. In addition, Trane Technologies plc saw 4.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TT starting from Regnery David S, who sold 22,497 shares at the price of $410.00 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Regnery David S now owns 123,713 shares of Trane Technologies plc, valued at $9,223,770 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.36% for the gross margin

The net margin for Trane Technologies plc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.27%. Equity return is now at value 38.89%, with 13.96% for asset returns.

Based on Trane Technologies plc (TT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.7. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $3.86 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.92. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, Trane Technologies plc (TT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.