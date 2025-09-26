The -13.88% Decline of ServiceTitan Inc’s (TTAN) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) has seen a -11.63% decrease in the past week, with a 0.93% gain in the past month, and a -2.84% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.84% for TTAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.92% for TTAN’s stock, with a -2.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 4 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TTAN is 47.34M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.74% of that float. The average trading volume for TTAN on September 26, 2025 was 1.21M shares.

TTAN stock’s latest price update

ServiceTitan Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.31% in comparison to its previous close of $103.85, however, the company has experienced a -11.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ServiceTitan (Nasdaq: TTAN), the software platform that powers the trades, is announcing a new collaboration with Verisk (Nasdaq: VRSK), a leading data analytics and technology provider to the global insurance industry, to connect Verisk’s Xactimate ® solution for property claims management with the ServiceTitan platform.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTAN

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTAN reach a price target of $129. The rating they have provided for TTAN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 28th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Buy” to TTAN, setting the target price at $120 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

TTAN Trading at -6.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.44%, as shares sank -1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.85% lower at present.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTAN starting from Kuzoyan Vahe, who sold 16,504 shares at the price of $107.83 back on Sep 23 ’25. After this action, Kuzoyan Vahe now owns 0 shares of ServiceTitan Inc, valued at $1,779,626 using the latest closing price.

Kuzoyan Vahe, the President of ServiceTitan Inc, sold 16,690 shares at $104.81 during a trade that took place back on Sep 24 ’25, which means that Kuzoyan Vahe is holding 0 shares at $1,749,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.15% for the present operating margin

0.68% for the gross margin

The net margin for ServiceTitan Inc stands at -0.26%. The total capital return value is set at -0.0%. Equity return is now at value -37.28%, with -13.82% for asset returns.

Based on ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$141.04 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3040.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -469.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.0. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ServiceTitan Inc (TTAN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.