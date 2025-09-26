The -13.88% Decline of Light & Wonder Inc’s (LNW) Stock in the Past Quarter

The stock of Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) has gone down by -4.04% for the week, with a -10.01% drop in the past month and a -11.49% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.66% for LNW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.11% for LNW’s stock, with a -7.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) Right Now?

Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 21.43x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for LNW is 83.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.25% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of LNW was 1.05M shares.

LNW stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Light & Wonder Inc (NASDAQ: LNW) has plunged by -0.07% when compared to previous closing price of $84.72, but the company has seen a -4.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ and ASX: LNW) (together with its subsidiaries “Light & Wonder,” “L&W” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Rohan Gallagher as Executive Vice President (EVP), Global Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, based in Sydney. In this newly created role, Gallagher will be responsible for Investor Relations (IR); Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR); and Global Communications. “.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for LNW by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for LNW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $95 based on the research report published on August 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

LNW Trading at -6.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.53%, as shares sank -9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNW fell by -4.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $88.29. In addition, Light & Wonder Inc saw -24.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNW starting from Throsby Timothy, who purchased 20,000 shares at the price of $89.37 back on Aug 14 ’25. After this action, Throsby Timothy now owns 42,082 shares of Light & Wonder Inc, valued at $1,787,311 using the latest closing price.

McLennan Hamish, the Director of Light & Wonder Inc, purchased 1,380 shares at $87.61 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12 ’25, which means that McLennan Hamish is holding 6,380 shares at $120,902 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22% for the present operating margin

0.72% for the gross margin

The net margin for Light & Wonder Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 46.91%, with 5.80% for asset returns.

Based on Light & Wonder Inc (LNW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.87 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 6.96. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.09 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.71. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.97for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Light & Wonder Inc (LNW) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.