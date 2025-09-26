The -13.88% Decline of BioNexus Gene Lab Corp’s (BGLC) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, BGLC stock has gone up by 5.26%, with a monthly gain of 7.33% and a quarterly surge of 121.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.44%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.94% for BioNexus Gene Lab Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.72% for BGLC’s stock, with a 54.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ: BGLC) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.89.

The public float for BGLC is 1.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BGLC on September 26, 2025 was 2.01M shares.

BGLC stock’s latest price update

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (NASDAQ: BGLC)’s stock price has soared by 5.45% in relation to previous closing price of $5.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-07-30 that KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. (“BGLC”, Nasdaq: BGLC) and Fidelion Diagnostics Pte Ltd, a Singaporean company (“Fidelion”) today announced the signing of a term sheet for a strategic, cross-equity partnership that the parties are calling a “DeepSeek-class leap” for liquid biopsy cancer monitoring and AI-driven biotechnology. This builds on BGLC’s mission to be a global leader in liquid biopsies, and tumor naïve oncology solutions.

BGLC Trading at 9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BGLC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.44%, as shares surge +7.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BGLC rose by +5.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +100.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp saw 44.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BGLC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.31% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNexus Gene Lab Corp stands at -0.31%. The total capital return value is set at -0.39%. Equity return is now at value -34.37%, with -28.53% for asset returns.

Based on BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -15.66. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -136.9.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.22. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.54for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.63.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, BioNexus Gene Lab Corp (BGLC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.