The -13.88% Decline of 908 Devices Inc’s (MASS) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, MASS stock has gone up by 20.53%, with a monthly gain of 29.04% and a quarterly surge of 21.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.95% for 908 Devices Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.52% for MASS’s stock, with a 71.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MASS is 26.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.11% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of MASS on September 26, 2025 was 356.40K shares.

MASS stock’s latest price update

908 Devices Inc (NASDAQ: MASS)’s stock price has soared by 8.73% in relation to previous closing price of $7.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that 908 Devices (MASS) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions for the stock doesn’t suggest further strength down the road.

Analysts’ Opinion of MASS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MASS stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for MASS by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for MASS in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $12 based on the research report published on August 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MASS reach a price target of $4, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for MASS stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 13th, 2024.

MASS Trading at 25.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.99% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.10%, as shares surge +30.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASS rose by +20.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +251.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.35. In addition, 908 Devices Inc saw 134.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASS starting from Griffith Joseph H. IV, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $7.07 back on Sep 19 ’25. After this action, Griffith Joseph H. IV now owns 97,930 shares of 908 Devices Inc, valued at $35,338 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.27% for the present operating margin

0.49% for the gross margin

The net margin for 908 Devices Inc stands at -0.31%. The total capital return value is set at -0.47%. Equity return is now at value -46.85%, with -35.70% for asset returns.

Based on 908 Devices Inc (MASS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -6.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$67.81 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.98.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, 908 Devices Inc (MASS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.