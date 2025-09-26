Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.02% in relation to its previous close of $7.44. However, the company has experienced a 0.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. fool.com reported 2025-09-21 that While oncology is the largest therapeutic area in the pharmaceutical industry by revenue, the anti-obesity space has grabbed the most attention over the past couple of years. This niche is still in its infancy, though, and it is projected to grow rapidly at least through the end of the decade.

Is It Worth Investing in Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is -0.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TERN is 69.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.94% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TERN on September 26, 2025 was 1.07M shares.

TERN’s Market Performance

TERN’s stock has seen a 0.80% increase for the week, with a 10.16% rise in the past month and a 98.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.23% for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.08% for TERN’s stock, with a 62.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TERN stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TERN by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for TERN in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $15 based on the research report published on September 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to TERN, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on October 31st of the previous year.

TERN Trading at 12.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.06%, as shares surge +8.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TERN rose by +1.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.44. In addition, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -21.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TERN starting from Kuriakose Emil, who sold 853 shares at the price of $4.27 back on Jul 01 ’25. After this action, Kuriakose Emil now owns 52,464 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $3,640 using the latest closing price.

Gengos Andrew, the Chief Financial Officer of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchased 10,000 shares at $3.93 during a trade that took place back on Jun 27 ’25, which means that Gengos Andrew is holding 25,000 shares at $39,283 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TERN

The total capital return value is set at -0.34%. Equity return is now at value -35.02%, with -33.28% for asset returns.

Based on Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -65.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-87.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 24.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.