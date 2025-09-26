Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TENX is 1.54. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TENX is 4.14M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.65% of that float. On September 26, 2025, TENX’s average trading volume was 36.27K shares.

TENX stock’s latest price update

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TENX)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.77% in comparison to its previous close of $6.5, however, the company has experienced a 6.24% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that Provides Patent Protection in Europe Through at Least December 2040 Further IP Protection for TNX-103 (Oral Levosimendan) and Other Drug Formulations, and its Active Metabolites, in PH-HFpEF Also Provides Patent Protection for Wide Range of Levosimendan Doses, and its Use in Combination with Various Cardiovascular Drugs in PH-HFpEF CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) (“Tenax” or “Tenax Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies, today announced that the European Patent Office (EPO) has notified Tenax of its Intention to Grant a patent that will provide intellectual property (IP) protection for TNX-103 (oral levosimendan), and other formulations of levosimendan, as well as its active metabolites, for use in pulmonary hypertension resulting from heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF).

TENX’s Market Performance

Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) has experienced a 6.24% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 15.42% rise in the past month, and a 14.07% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.00% for TENX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.79% for TENX’s stock, with a 12.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for TENX by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for TENX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on September 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Leerink Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENX reach a price target of $16. The rating they have provided for TENX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 24th, 2024.

TENX Trading at 11.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares surge +15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENX rose by +6.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.20. In addition, Tenax Therapeutics Inc saw 90.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TENX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-25102.17% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Tenax Therapeutics Inc stands at -15741.24%. The total capital return value is set at -0.49%. Equity return is now at value -56.12%, with -54.06% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$17.58 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -37195.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 41.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tenax Therapeutics Inc (TENX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.