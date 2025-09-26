Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc (TELO): A Technical Analysis

TELO has 36-month beta value of -0.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for TELO is 16.79M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.28% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TELO on September 26, 2025 was 4.56M shares.

TELO stock’s latest price update

The stock of Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TELO) has decreased by -7.89% when compared to last closing price of $1.52. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that New in vitro results show Telomir-1 adds KDM5 family inhibition to its previously reported KDM2/KDM6 and DNA methylation activity, potentially representing a novel frontier in epigenetic therapy where no existing candidates have shown comparable breadth. MIAMI, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 18, 2025 / Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO), a preclinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies that target the root causes of cancer, aging, and age-related diseases, today announced new in vitro pharmacology results demonstrating that Telomir-1 potently inhibits three members of the KDM5 histone demethylase family.

TELO’s Market Performance

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc (TELO) has experienced a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.04% drop in the past month, and a -17.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.54% for TELO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.21% for TELO’s stock, with a -52.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TELO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TELO stocks, with Rodman & Renshaw repeating the rating for TELO by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for TELO in the upcoming period, according to Rodman & Renshaw is $15 based on the research report published on February 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TELO Trading at -11.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TELO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.65%, as shares sank -5.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TELO remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3565. In addition, Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -80.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TELO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.86% for the present operating margin

0.18% for the gross margin

The net margin for Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -0.86%. The total capital return value is set at -33.6%. Equity return is now at value -1575.45%, with -1101.13% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$12.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Telomir Pharmaceuticals Inc (TELO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.