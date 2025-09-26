T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) has dropped by -0.23% compared to previous close of $103.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that T. Rowe Price (TROW) closed the most recent trading day at $103.45, moving 1.16% from the previous trading session.

Is It Worth Investing in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ: TROW) is above average at 11.54x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for TROW is 215.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.47% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TROW on September 26, 2025 was 1.57M shares.

TROW’s Market Performance

TROW’s stock has seen a -2.44% decrease for the week, with a -4.93% drop in the past month and a 7.31% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.99% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.68% for TROW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TROW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TROW stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for TROW by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for TROW in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $109 based on the research report published on September 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TROW reach a price target of $99. The rating they have provided for TROW stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on August 27th, 2024.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Hold” to TROW, setting the target price at $114 in the report published on April 08th of the previous year.

TROW Trading at -2.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TROW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -5.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TROW fell by -2.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.05. In addition, T. Rowe Price Group Inc saw -4.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TROW starting from MacLellan Robert F., who sold 3,090 shares at the price of $105.01 back on Sep 22 ’25. After this action, MacLellan Robert F. now owns 47,335 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc, valued at $324,466 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TROW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.32% for the present operating margin

0.51% for the gross margin

The net margin for T. Rowe Price Group Inc stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.16%. Equity return is now at value 19.39%, with 14.48% for asset returns.

Based on T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 3.23.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.98 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.88. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, T. Rowe Price Group Inc (TROW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.