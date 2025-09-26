Syntec Optics Holdings Inc (OPTX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Syntec Optics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OPTX) is above average at 37.20x, Company’s 36-month beta value is -1.16.

The public float for OPTX is 5.98M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.87% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OPTX on September 26, 2025 was 168.97K shares.

OPTX stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Syntec Optics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OPTX) has dropped by -7.23% compared to previous close of $1.66. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-12 that ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syntec Optics, a leading provider of mission-critical optics to scientific and technical instruments and equipment OEMs in diverse defense, biomedical, communications, and consumer end-markets, today announced it will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and provide a business update on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

OPTX’s Market Performance

OPTX’s stock has fallen by -1.91% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -8.88% and a quarterly rise of 15.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.64% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.38% for Syntec Optics Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.87% for OPTX’s stock, with a -6.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OPTX Trading at -7.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.64%, as shares sank -3.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTX fell by -1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +62.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6715. In addition, Syntec Optics Holdings Inc saw 24.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for Syntec Optics Holdings Inc stands at -0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value 12.01%, with 7.21% for asset returns.

Based on Syntec Optics Holdings Inc (OPTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.48 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -2.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $4.68 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.77. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Syntec Optics Holdings Inc (OPTX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.