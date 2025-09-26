Synergy CHC Corp (SNYR) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Synergy CHC Corp (SNYR) has gone up by 3.36% for the week, with a 6.96% rise in the past month and a -1.60% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.39% for SNYR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.61% for SNYR’s stock, with a -21.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synergy CHC Corp (NASDAQ: SNYR) Right Now?

Synergy CHC Corp (NASDAQ: SNYR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SNYR is 1.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SNYR on September 26, 2025 was 107.58K shares.

SNYR stock’s latest price update

The stock of Synergy CHC Corp (NASDAQ: SNYR) has decreased by -8.55% when compared to last closing price of $2.69.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-17 that WESTBROOK, Maine, Sept. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Synergy CHC Corp. (NASDAQ: SNYR), a leading consumer health and wellness company, today announced a strategic distribution partnership with AlaBev, one of the Southeast’s premier beverage distributors, to expand retail availability of its flagship FOCUSfactor® Focus + Energy functional beverage line and brain-health energy shots.

Analysts’ Opinion of SNYR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNYR stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for SNYR by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SNYR in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $10 based on the research report published on January 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

SNYR Trading at -17.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNYR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.97%, as shares surge +17.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNYR rose by +3.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.35. In addition, Synergy CHC Corp saw 4298.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNYR starting from Ross Jack, who purchased 10,300 shares at the price of $2.60 back on Jun 20 ’25. After this action, Ross Jack now owns 395,057 shares of Synergy CHC Corp, valued at $26,780 using the latest closing price.

Ross Jack, the CEO and Chairman of Synergy CHC Corp, purchased 3,750 shares at $3.23 during a trade that took place back on Jul 02 ’25, which means that Ross Jack is holding 403,407 shares at $12,112 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNYR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Synergy CHC Corp stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.47%.

Based on Synergy CHC Corp (SNYR), the company’s capital structure generated 1.85 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at -2.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.49for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.74.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synergy CHC Corp (SNYR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.